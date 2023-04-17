News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, April 17?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY601 to Edinburgh. Departure 12.25, estimated 12.50 | easyJet EZY617 to Aberdeen. Departure 12.45, estimated 13.10 | easyJet EZY2325 to Barcelona. Departure 12.50, estimated 13.05 | Wizz W95165 to Antalya. Departure 14.15, estimated 15.10 | Wizz W95131 to Sharm El Sheikh. Departure 15.00, estimated 15.30 | Wizz W61804 to Wroclaw. Departure 21.40, estimated 21.55

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 12.15, estimated 12.35 | easyJet W92501 from Riga. Arrival 12:30, estimated 14.58 | easyJet EZY2460 from Lisbon. Arrival 13.10, estimated 14.16 | Wizz W93901 from Bacau. Arrival 14.05, estimated 14.20 | easyJet EZY2624 from Marrakech. Arrival 14.30, estimated 14.46 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival 14.55, estimated 15.12

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportEdinburgh