Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wizz W61302 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 08.25, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.00 | Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08.45, estimated 09.30 | easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimated 10.00 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.10 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11.55, estimated 12.35 | Wizz

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 13.40 | Wizz W91902 to Poznan. Departure 12.40, estimated 13.05

Arrivals

Advertisement

Advertisement

easyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.17 | easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.27 | Wizz W95178 from Lodz. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.56 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arrival 11.15, estimated 12.30 | Wizz W93701 from Tirgu Mures. Arrival 14.15, estimated 19.55