Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 12.20 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimate 09.55 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 12.10

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

RyanAir FR337 from Dublin. Arrival 09.20, estimate 09.35 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 11.22

