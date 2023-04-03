Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, April 3?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 12.20 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimate 09.55 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 12.10
Arrivals
RyanAir FR337 from Dublin. Arrival 09.20, estimate 09.35 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 11.22
Advertisement
Advertisement
All times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.