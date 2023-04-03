News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years
58 minutes ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
5 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
6 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
6 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, April 3?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 12.20 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimate 09.55 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 12.10

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

RyanAir FR337 from Dublin. Arrival 09.20, estimate 09.35 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 11.22

All times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Luton Airport