News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, June 12?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12:00, estimated 13:45 | easyJet EZY2489 to Pisa. Departure 12:30, estimated 12:45 | easyJet EZY2325 to Barcelona. Departure 12:50, estimated 13:20 | Wizz

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

W94451 t Tel Aviv. Departure 13:55, estimated 14:30 | Wizz W95165 to Antalya. Departure 14:05, estimated 15:50 | easyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 15:05, estimated 16:00 | Tui

TOM278 to Enfidha. Departure 15:55, estimated 18:55 | Wizz W97792 to Pristina. Departure 16:35, estimated 19:00 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 16:40, estimated 19:20 | Wizz W94487 to Tirana. Departure 16:55, estimated 18:25 | Wizz W97902 to Split. Departure 17:20, estimated 18:35 | Wizz W94493 to Lisbon. Departure 18:25, estimated 20:05

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arriva 11:30, estimated 11:57 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11:50, estimated 12:13 | easyJet EZY2314 from Alicante. Arrival 12:00, estimated 12:25 | easyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 12:15, estimated 13:01 | Wizz W92501 from Riga. Arrival 12:30, estimated 13:24 | easyJet EZY2516 from Amsterdam. Arrival 12:40, estimated 13:02 | easyJet EZY2452 from Faro. Arrival 12:55, estimated 13:12 | easyJet EZY2460 from Lisbon. Arrival 13:10, estimated 13:36 | Tui TOM5153 from Corfu. Arrival 13:15, estimated 13:44 | Wizz W93699 from Iasi. Arrival 14:25, estimated 19:15 | Tui TOM5111 from Skiathos. Arrival 14:55, estimated 17:55

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton Airport