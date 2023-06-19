News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, June 19?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08:20, estimated 08:35 | Wizz W61302 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 08:25, estimated 09:00 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11:55, estimated 12:35 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12:00, estimated 13:05 | Wizz W91902 to Poznan. Departure 12:40, estimated 13:45 | Wizz W95165 to Antalya. Departure 14:05, estimated 15:10 | Wizz W93902 to Bacau. Departure 15:30, estimated 18:35 | Wizz W95109 to Tallinn. Departure 16:25, estimated 18:20 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 16:40, estimated 17:50 | Wizz W63006 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 19:35, estimated 20:55

Arrivals

Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09:50, estimated 10:08 | Wizz W93701 from Tirgu Mures. Arrival 14:30, estimated 18:45

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

