One scheduled departure has been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2453 to Faro. Departure 12.05, estimated 12.55 | EasyJet EZY018 to Belfast. Departure 12.10, estimated 12.35 | EasyJet EZY617 to Aberdeen. Departure 12.45, cancelled | EasyJet EZY613 to Glasgow. Departure 19.05, estimated 20.05

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2518 from Amsterdam. Arrival 10.55, estimated 11.53 | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arriva 12.15, cancelled |

EasyJet EZY618 from Aberdeen. Departure 16.10, cancelled

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

