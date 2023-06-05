Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, June 5?
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
EasyJet EZY2453 to Faro. Departure 12.05, estimated 12.55 | EasyJet EZY018 to Belfast. Departure 12.10, estimated 12.35 | EasyJet EZY617 to Aberdeen. Departure 12.45, cancelled | EasyJet EZY613 to Glasgow. Departure 19.05, estimated 20.05
Arrivals
EasyJet EZY2518 from Amsterdam. Arrival 10.55, estimated 11.53 | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arriva 12.15, cancelled |
EasyJet EZY618 from Aberdeen. Departure 16.10, cancelled
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.