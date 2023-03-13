Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, March 13?

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures:

easyJet flight EZY2157 to Amsterdam, due 10.05, estimated 10.40 | Wizz Air flight W62206 to Budapest, due 14.55, estimated 15.10 | Wizz Air flight W61308 to Warsaw-Chopin, due 19.45, estimated 20.00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals:

easyJet flight EZY146 to Aberdeen, due 9.35am, estimated 9.52 | easyJet flight EZY184 to Belfast, due 10.10, estimated 11.11 | easyJet flight EZY2156 to Amsterdam, due 10.40, due 11.51

Some flights are also due to arrive slightly ahead of schedule.