Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, March 13?
There are no cancelled flights today
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures:
easyJet flight EZY2157 to Amsterdam, due 10.05, estimated 10.40 | Wizz Air flight W62206 to Budapest, due 14.55, estimated 15.10 | Wizz Air flight W61308 to Warsaw-Chopin, due 19.45, estimated 20.00
Arrivals:
easyJet flight EZY146 to Aberdeen, due 9.35am, estimated 9.52 | easyJet flight EZY184 to Belfast, due 10.10, estimated 11.11 | easyJet flight EZY2156 to Amsterdam, due 10.40, due 11.51
Some flights are also due to arrive slightly ahead of schedule.
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.