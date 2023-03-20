Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz Air W61308 to Warsaw-Chopin, due 19.45, estimated 20.05 | Wizz Air W63616 to Suceava, due 30.45, estimated 21.15

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY146 from Aberdeen, due 9.35, estimated 9.55 | easyJet EZY2050 from Geneva, due 10.30, estimated 10.49 | easyJet EZY2142 from Berlin, due 10.50, estimated 11.52 |

