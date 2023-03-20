News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
47 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, March 20?

There are no scheduled departures cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:38 GMT- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz Air W61308 to Warsaw-Chopin, due 19.45, estimated 20.05 | Wizz Air W63616 to Suceava, due 30.45, estimated 21.15

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY146 from Aberdeen, due 9.35, estimated 9.55 | easyJet EZY2050 from Geneva, due 10.30, estimated 10.49 | easyJet EZY2142 from Berlin, due 10.50, estimated 11.52 |

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Luton AirportAberdeenBerlin