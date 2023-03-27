News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, March 27?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport today:

Departures

easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 15.50 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

There were no delayed arrivals, according to the Luton Airport website.

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Luton Airport