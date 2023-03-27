Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Monday, March 27?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport today:
Departures
easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 15.50 |
Arrivals
There were no delayed arrivals, according to the Luton Airport website.
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.