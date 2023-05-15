Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.30 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.10 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.15

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.47 | RyanAir FR337 from Dublin. Arrival 09.20, estimated 09.39 | Wizz W64460 to Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimate 09.25

