No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.30 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.10 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.15

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.47 | RyanAir FR337 from Dublin. Arrival 09.20, estimated 09.39 | Wizz W64460 to Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimate 09.25

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

