Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, April 13?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
RyanAir FR6645 to Malaga. Departure 09.20, estimated 10.15 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.05 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 13.15 | Wizz W94451 to
Tel Aviv. Departure 13.55, estimated 14.30 | Wizz W93902 to Bacau. Departure 15.00, estimated 15.35 | easyJet EZY2463 to Lisbon. Departure 15.35, estimated 15.55 | Wizz W95123 to Malaga. Departure 15.55, estimated 16.15
Arrivals
RyanAir FR6644 from Malaga. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.41 | easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.33 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 10.16 The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.