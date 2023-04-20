Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, April 20?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
RyanAir FR3466 to Vilnius. Departure 08.45, estimated 09.25 | RyanAir FR331 to Dublin. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.20 | Wizz W95171 to Ljubljana. Departure 17.20, estimated 17.35
Arrivals
easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.33 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.51
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.