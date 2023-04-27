Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, April 27?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 09.05 | RyanAir FR331 to Dublin. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.35 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.35, estimated 15.30
Arrivals
Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 10.07 | easyJet EZY2330 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 11.40, estimated 11.58
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.