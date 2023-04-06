News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, April 5?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 11.20 | RyanAir FR331 to Dublin. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.30 | RyanAir FR6645 to Malaga. Departure 09.20, estimated 10.10 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.35, estimated 15.05 | RyanAir FR3472 to Rzeszow. Departure 16.25, estimated 17.10 | Wizz W95171 to Ljubljana. Departure 17.20, estimated 17.35

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

RyanAir FR6644 from Malaga. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.32 | easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.52 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11.50, estimated 12.56

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

