Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, June 1?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

RyanAir FR331 to Dublin. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.00 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.35, estimated 15.45 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.46

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

