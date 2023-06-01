Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, June 1?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
RyanAir FR331 to Dublin. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.00 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.35, estimated 15.45 |
Arrivals
EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.46
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.