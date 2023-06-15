News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, June 15?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2461 to Lisbon. Departure 12:25, estimated 12:55 | Wizz W95175 to Bydgoszcz. Departure 12:40, estimated 14:30 | Wizz W95169 to Amman. Departure 13:40, estimated 14:40 | Wizz W94463 to Thessaloniki. Departure 15:20, estimated 17:20 | Wizz W93902 to Bacau. Departure 15:30, estimated 19:25 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 17:50, estimated 21:30 | Wizz W94493 to Lisbon. Departure 18:25, estimated 20:00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 09:59 | easyJet EZY616 from Aberdeen. Arrival 10:40, estimated 10:56 | easyJet EZY2330 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 11:40, estimated 12:04 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11:50, estimated 12:06 | Wizz W92501 from Riga. Arrival 12:30, estimated 18:55

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton Airport