Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2461 to Lisbon. Departure 12:25, estimated 12:55 | Wizz W95175 to Bydgoszcz. Departure 12:40, estimated 14:30 | Wizz W95169 to Amman. Departure 13:40, estimated 14:40 | Wizz W94463 to Thessaloniki. Departure 15:20, estimated 17:20 | Wizz W93902 to Bacau. Departure 15:30, estimated 19:25 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 17:50, estimated 21:30 | Wizz W94493 to Lisbon. Departure 18:25, estimated 20:00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 09:59 | easyJet EZY616 from Aberdeen. Arrival 10:40, estimated 10:56 | easyJet EZY2330 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 11:40, estimated 12:04 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11:50, estimated 12:06 | Wizz W92501 from Riga. Arrival 12:30, estimated 18:55