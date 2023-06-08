Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2345 to Alicante. Departure 13:35, estimated 14:30 | EasyJet EZY2463 to Lisbon. Departure 15:35, estimated 15:55 | Wizz W95123 to Malaga. Departure 15:55, estimated 20:15 | RyanAir FR5455 to Naples. Departure 16:10, estimated 16:45 | Wizz W97792 to Pristina. Departure 16:35, estimated 16:50 | EasyJet EZY2455 to Faro. Departure 17:30, estimated 17:50 | EasyJet EZY2521 to Amsterdam. Departure 18:55, estimated 19:30 | Wizz W63306 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 20:50, estimated 21:55

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

Advertisement

Advertisement

EasyJet EZY2460 from Lisbon. Arrival 12:50, estimated 13:48 | EasyJet EZY2492 from Catania. Arrival 14:10, estimated 14:50 | Wizz W93775 from Constanta. Arrival 14:50, estimated 15:47 | RyanAir FR3883 from Malta. Departure 15:20, estimated 16:08 | Tui TOM5443 from Lanzarote Arrecife. Arrival 15:30, estimated 15:51 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival 15:30, estimated 16:01