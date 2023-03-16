News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 16?

There is one scheduled departure cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:06 GMT- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W94463 to Thessaloniki (15.40) - cancelled. Please contact your airline.

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrival

easyJet EZY2312 from Jersey. Arrival 9.40, estimated 10.44

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

