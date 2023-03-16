Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 16?
There is one scheduled departure cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W94463 to Thessaloniki (15.40) - cancelled. Please contact your airline.
Arrival
easyJet EZY2312 from Jersey. Arrival 9.40, estimated 10.44
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.