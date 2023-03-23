News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 23?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures:

easyJet EZY153 to Inverness. Departure 10.50, estimated 11.40 | easyJet EZY2483 to Venice. Departure 11.45, estimated 12.00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals:

easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 11.03 | easyJet EZY2050 from Geneva. Arrival 11.05, estimate 11.32

he times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Luton Airport