Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 23?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures:
easyJet EZY153 to Inverness. Departure 10.50, estimated 11.40 | easyJet EZY2483 to Venice. Departure 11.45, estimated 12.00
Arrivals:
easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 11.03 | easyJet EZY2050 from Geneva. Arrival 11.05, estimate 11.32
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.