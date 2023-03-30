News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 30?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 09.10 | Wizz W61602 to Gdansk. Departure 08.35, estimated 08.58 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 08.59 | Wizz W68002 to Vilnius. Departure 08.40, estimated 08.55 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.50 | Wizz W95113 to Kosice. Departure 11.55, estimated 18.30 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 12.55 | Wizz W95175 to Bydgoszcz. Departure 12.40, estimated 13.40

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

RyanAir FR6644 from Malaga. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.11 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 11.04 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arriva 11.15, estimated 11.31

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

