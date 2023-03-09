News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 9?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Snow could be to blame for delayed flights at London Luton Airport today (March 9).

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W61302 to Warsaw-Chopin. Departure 8.25, estimated 9.32 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 8.50, estimated 9.38 | RyanAir FR3882 to Malta. Departure 9.00, estimated 9.40 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 10.10, estimated 10.40 | Wizz W63008 to Bucharest-Otopeni. Departure 10.15, estimated 10.30 | easyJet EZY2395 to Sharm El Sheikh. Departure 11.00, estimated 13.00

Arrivals

easyJet EZY148 from Aberdeen. Arrival 10.10, estimated 10.54 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 12.34

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

