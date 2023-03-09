Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, March 9?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Snow could be to blame for delayed flights at London Luton Airport today (March 9).
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Departures
Wizz W61302 to Warsaw-Chopin. Departure 8.25, estimated 9.32 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 8.50, estimated 9.38 | RyanAir FR3882 to Malta. Departure 9.00, estimated 9.40 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 10.10, estimated 10.40 | Wizz W63008 to Bucharest-Otopeni. Departure 10.15, estimated 10.30 | easyJet EZY2395 to Sharm El Sheikh. Departure 11.00, estimated 13.00
Arrivals
Advertisement
Advertisement
easyJet EZY148 from Aberdeen. Arrival 10.10, estimated 10.54 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 12.34
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.