Snow could be to blame for delayed flights at London Luton Airport today (March 9).

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Wizz W61302 to Warsaw-Chopin. Departure 8.25, estimated 9.32 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 8.50, estimated 9.38 | RyanAir FR3882 to Malta. Departure 9.00, estimated 9.40 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 10.10, estimated 10.40 | Wizz W63008 to Bucharest-Otopeni. Departure 10.15, estimated 10.30 | easyJet EZY2395 to Sharm El Sheikh. Departure 11.00, estimated 13.00

Arrivals

easyJet EZY148 from Aberdeen. Arrival 10.10, estimated 10.54 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 12.34