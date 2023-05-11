News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, May 11?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 09.10 | RyanAir FR331 to Dublin. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.30

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.42

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

