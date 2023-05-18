News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, May 18?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:30 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.35 | Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 08.40 | Wizz W9260 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 13.55 | Wizz W64304 to Sofia. Departure 14.20, estimated 15.20

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.27 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arriva 11.15, estimated 11.33

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

