Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, May 25?
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.30 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W64502 to Varna. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.40 | EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimated 09.40
Arrivals
Wizz W64501 from Varna. Arrival 08.20, estimated 08.59
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.