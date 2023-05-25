News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Thursday, May 25?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.30 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W64502 to Varna. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.40 | EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimated 09.40

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

Wizz W64501 from Varna. Arrival 08.20, estimated 08.59

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

