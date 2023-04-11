Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.20, estimated 10.35 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.50 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 09.45, estimated 10.00 | RyanAir FR1813 to Krakow. Departure 14.35, estimated 16.25 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14.55, estimated 15.10 | easyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 15.20, estimated 15.40 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 15.35, estimated 15.50 | Wizz W97702 to Skopje. Departure 15.35, estimated 16.50 | easyJet

EZY2519 to Amsterdam. Departure 16.10, estimated 16.25 | Wizz W97792 to Pristina. Departure 16.35, estimated 17.45 | easyJet W94493 to Lisbon. Departure 18.25, estimated 19.05

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.43 | Wizz W94472 from Tirana. Arrival 14.35, estimated 17.33 | RyanAir FR3407 from Bologna. Arrival 14.50, estimated 15.18 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival 15.10, estimated 16.11 | easyJet EZY2518 from Amsterdam. Arrival 15.45, estimated 16.03 | easyJet EZY624 from Inverness. Arrival 17.20, estimated 17.36 | RyanAir FR843 from Kerry. Arrival 17.20, estimated 17.41 | Wizz W91901 from Poznan. Arrival 17.40, estimated 18.13 | easyJet EZY2432

from Lyon. Arrival 17.45, estimated 18.14