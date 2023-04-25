News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, April 25?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.10 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 15.10

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 10.04

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

