Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, April 25?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.10 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 15.10
Arrivals
RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 10.04
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.