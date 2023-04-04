Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.40 | easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.30 | Wizz W68002 to Vilnius. Departure 08.40, estimated 12.40 | RyanAir FR3406 to Bologna. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.25

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.57

