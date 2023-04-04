News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, April 4?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.40 | easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.30 | Wizz W68002 to Vilnius. Departure 08.40, estimated 12.40 | RyanAir FR3406 to Bologna. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.25

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.57

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

