Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, April 4?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.40 | easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.30 | Wizz W68002 to Vilnius. Departure 08.40, estimated 12.40 | RyanAir FR3406 to Bologna. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.25
Arrivals
RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.57
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.