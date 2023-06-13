Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08:20, estimated 10:00 | Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08:20, estimated 08:50 | easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08:40, estimated 09:00 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08:40, estimated 10:00 | RyanAir FR3406 to Bologna. Departure 10:00, estimated 10:46 | RyanAir FR338 to Dublin. Departure 10:15, estimated 10:39 | Wizz W95169 to Amman. Departure 13:40, estimated 14:35 | Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure 13:55, estimated 14:40 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14:55, estimated 15:25

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 09:43 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09:35, estimated 10:15 | RyanAir FR8143 from Knock Ireland West. Arrival 09:50, estimated 10:08 | easyJet EZY2572 from Pula. Arrival 11:35, estimated 11:52 | Wizz W92065 from Lublin. Arrival 12:35, cancelled