Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, June 13?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08:20, estimated 10:00 | Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08:20, estimated 08:50 | easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08:40, estimated 09:00 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08:40, estimated 10:00 | RyanAir FR3406 to Bologna. Departure 10:00, estimated 10:46 | RyanAir FR338 to Dublin. Departure 10:15, estimated 10:39 | Wizz W95169 to Amman. Departure 13:40, estimated 14:35 | Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure 13:55, estimated 14:40 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14:55, estimated 15:25

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 09:43 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09:35, estimated 10:15 | RyanAir FR8143 from Knock Ireland West. Arrival 09:50, estimated 10:08 | easyJet EZY2572 from Pula. Arrival 11:35, estimated 11:52 | Wizz W92065 from Lublin. Arrival 12:35, cancelled

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

