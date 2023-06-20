Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08:40, estimated 09:30 | Wizz W68002 to Vilnius. Departure 08:40, estimated 09:25 | easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08:50, cancelled (please contact your airline) | easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09:25, estimated 09:50 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12:00, estimated 13:15 | Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure 13:55, estimated 14:40 | Wizz W97702 to Skopje. Departure 15:45, estimated 16:15 | Wizz W94552 to Burgas. Departure 15:50, estimated 17:15 | Wizz W97792 to Pristina. Departure 16:35, estimated 18:20 | Wizz W63006 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 19:35, estimated 20:50

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 09:49 | RYANAIR FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09:35, estimated 10:03 | easyJet EZY2572 from Pula. Arrival 11:35, estimated 12:11 | easyJet EZY2574 from Split. Arrival 12:10, estimated 12:44