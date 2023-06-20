News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, June 20?

One scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08:40, estimated 09:30 | Wizz W68002 to Vilnius. Departure 08:40, estimated 09:25 | easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08:50, cancelled (please contact your airline) | easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09:25, estimated 09:50 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12:00, estimated 13:15 | Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure 13:55, estimated 14:40 | Wizz W97702 to Skopje. Departure 15:45, estimated 16:15 | Wizz W94552 to Burgas. Departure 15:50, estimated 17:15 | Wizz W97792 to Pristina. Departure 16:35, estimated 18:20 | Wizz W63006 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 19:35, estimated 20:50

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 09:49 | RYANAIR FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09:35, estimated 10:03 | easyJet EZY2572 from Pula. Arrival 11:35, estimated 12:11 | easyJet EZY2574 from Split. Arrival 12:10, estimated 12:44

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton Airport