Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2517 to Amsterdam. Departure 12.45, estimated 14.20 | EasyJet EZY2325 to Barcelona. Departure 12.50, estimated 14.25 | EasyJet EZY627 to Belfast. Departure 13.10, estimated 15:30 | EasyJet EZY601 to Edinburgh. Departure 13.50, estimated 15.00 | EasyJet EZY623 to Inverness. Departure 13.55, estimated 14.15 | Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure 13.55, estimated 14.50 | Tui TOM5210 to Kos. Departure 14.20, estimated 15.25 | Wizz W92504 to Riga. Departure 14.25, estimated 15.05 | Wizz W95127 to Hurghada. Departure 14.35, estimated 14.55 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14.55, estimated 16.00 | RyanAir FR3472 to Rzeszow. Departure 15.15, estimated 15.30 | EasyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 15.20, estimated 16.35 | Wizz W94463 to Thessaloniki. Departure 15.20, estimated 16.05 | EasyJet EZY2463 to Lisbon. Departure 15.35, estimated 16.30 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 15.35, estimated 16.05 | RyanAir FR8144 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 16.30, estimated 17.10 | RyanAir FR7805 to Athens. Departure 17.00, estimated 17.45 | EasyJet EZY2455 to Faro. Departure 17.10, estimated 17.40 | EasyJet EZY2321 to Mahon. Departure 17.25, estimated 18.30 | Wizz W61308 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 19.45, estimated 20.10

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2460 from Lisbon. Arrival 13.10, estimated 14.16 | Tui TOM5209 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 13.10, estimated 14.26 | EasyJet EZY2336 from Malaga. Arrival 13.35, estimated 15.34 | Wizz W93649 from Satu Mare. Arrival 13.35, estimated 13.56 | Wizz W93699 from Iasi. Arrival 14.05, estimated 14.51 | EasyJet EZY2496 from Palermo. Arrival 14.15, estimated 15.02 | Wizz W62205 from Budapest. Arrival 14.15, estimated 15.16 | RyanAir FR6644 from Malaga. Arrival

14:25, estimated 14.59 | RyanAir FR3407 from Bologna. Arrival 14.50, estimated 16.34 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival

15:30, estimated 15.48 | EasyJet EZY2554 from Bodrum. Arrival 16.20, estimate 17.02 | EasyJet EZY2394 from Thira. Arriva 16.35, estimated 17.02 | RyanAir FR7806 from Athens. Arrival 16.35, estimated 17.12