News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, June 6?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2517 to Amsterdam. Departure 12.45, estimated 14.20 | EasyJet EZY2325 to Barcelona. Departure 12.50, estimated 14.25 | EasyJet EZY627 to Belfast. Departure 13.10, estimated 15:30 | EasyJet EZY601 to Edinburgh. Departure 13.50, estimated 15.00 | EasyJet EZY623 to Inverness. Departure 13.55, estimated 14.15 | Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure 13.55, estimated 14.50 | Tui TOM5210 to Kos. Departure 14.20, estimated 15.25 | Wizz W92504 to Riga. Departure 14.25, estimated 15.05 | Wizz W95127 to Hurghada. Departure 14.35, estimated 14.55 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14.55, estimated 16.00 | RyanAir FR3472 to Rzeszow. Departure 15.15, estimated 15.30 | EasyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 15.20, estimated 16.35 | Wizz W94463 to Thessaloniki. Departure 15.20, estimated 16.05 | EasyJet EZY2463 to Lisbon. Departure 15.35, estimated 16.30 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 15.35, estimated 16.05 | RyanAir FR8144 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 16.30, estimated 17.10 | RyanAir FR7805 to Athens. Departure 17.00, estimated 17.45 | EasyJet EZY2455 to Faro. Departure 17.10, estimated 17.40 | EasyJet EZY2321 to Mahon. Departure 17.25, estimated 18.30 | Wizz W61308 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 19.45, estimated 20.10

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2460 from Lisbon. Arrival 13.10, estimated 14.16 | Tui TOM5209 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 13.10, estimated 14.26 | EasyJet EZY2336 from Malaga. Arrival 13.35, estimated 15.34 | Wizz W93649 from Satu Mare. Arrival 13.35, estimated 13.56 | Wizz W93699 from Iasi. Arrival 14.05, estimated 14.51 | EasyJet EZY2496 from Palermo. Arrival 14.15, estimated 15.02 | Wizz W62205 from Budapest. Arrival 14.15, estimated 15.16 | RyanAir FR6644 from Malaga. Arrival

14:25, estimated 14.59 | RyanAir FR3407 from Bologna. Arrival 14.50, estimated 16.34 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival

15:30, estimated 15.48 | EasyJet EZY2554 from Bodrum. Arrival 16.20, estimate 17.02 | EasyJet EZY2394 from Thira. Arriva 16.35, estimated 17.02 | RyanAir FR7806 from Athens. Arrival 16.35, estimated 17.12

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton Airport