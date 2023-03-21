Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EJU2281 to Milan-Malpensa, departure 08.55, estimated 09.20 | RyanAir FR7680 to Cork. Departure 11.25, estimated 12.00 | easyJet EZY2311 to Jersey. Departure 13.30, estimated 14.00 | Wizz W61308 to Warsaw-Chopin. Departure 19.45, estimated 20:05 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY177 from Belfast. Arrival 10.55, estimated 11.28 | RyanAir FR7681 from Cork. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.28 | Wizz W61307 from Warsaw-Chopin. Arrival 19.05, estimated 20.05

