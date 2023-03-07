News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, March 7?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at London Luton Airport.

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:43am

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport

Departures:

easyJet EZY183 to Belfast. Departure time 10.45, estimated 11.00 | RyanAir FR7680 to Cork. Departure time 11:25, estimated 11.47 | WizzAir W63616 to Suceava. Departure time 21.00, estimated 21.55

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals:

easyJet EZY146 from Aberdeen. Arrival time 9.35, estimated 10.44 | easyJet EZY184 from Belfast. Arrival time 10.00, estimated 10.41 | easyJet EZY177 from Belfast. Arrival time 10.55, estimated 11.20 | easyJet EZY2142 from Berlin. Arrival time 11.00, estimated 11.39 | RyanAir FR7681 from Cork. Arrival time 11.00, estimated 11.16 | Wizz W95172 from Ljubljana. Arrival time 11.45, estimated 12.00 |

RyanAir FR6632 from Kerry. Arrival time 12.15, estimated 12.59 | easyJet EZY2264 from Barcelona. Arrival time 12.25, estimated 13.02 |

easyJet EZY2098 from Oporto. Arrival time 12.30, estimated 13.39 | easyJet EZY2112 from Krakow. Arrival time 12.50, estimated 13.36 |

easyJet EZY2318 from Jersey. Arrival time 12.55, estimated 13.50 | easyJet EZY2366 from Lisbon. Arrival time 13.45, estimated 14.06

Times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

