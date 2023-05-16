News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, May 16?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

No departures were delayed at the time of writing.

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.37

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

