News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
11 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
1 hour ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
2 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
22 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, May 2?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.30 | easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimated 10.20

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY630 from Belfast. Arrival 10.15, estimated 10.34 | easyJet EZY2336 to Malaga. Arrival 13.35, estimated 15.35

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportAmsterdamBelfast