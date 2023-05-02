Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, May 2?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.30 | easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimated 10.20
Arrivals
easyJet EZY630 from Belfast. Arrival 10.15, estimated 10.34 | easyJet EZY2336 to Malaga. Arrival 13.35, estimated 15.35
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.