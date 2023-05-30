Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimate 10.00 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 09.45, estimated 10.00 | Tui TOM5210 to Kos. Departure 14.20, estimated 15.00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.21 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.50 | EasyJet EZY630 from Belfast. Arrival 10.15, estimated 10.39

Advertisement

Advertisement