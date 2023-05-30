Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, May 30?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:32 BST
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimate 10.00 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 09.45, estimated 10.00 | Tui TOM5210 to Kos. Departure 14.20, estimated 15.00
Arrivals
EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.21 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.50 | EasyJet EZY630 from Belfast. Arrival 10.15, estimated 10.39
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.