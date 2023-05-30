News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, May 30?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:32 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimate 10.00 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 09.45, estimated 10.00 | Tui TOM5210 to Kos. Departure 14.20, estimated 15.00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.21 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.50 | EasyJet EZY630 from Belfast. Arrival 10.15, estimated 10.39

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportAmsterdamBelfast