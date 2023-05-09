Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Tuesday, May 9?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.16 | Wizz W64502 to Varna. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.16 | RyanAir FR3406 to Bologna. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.30 | Wizz W95127 to Hurghada. Departure 14.35, estimated 14.50
Arrivals
RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 09.59 | EasyJet EZY630 from Belfast. Arrival 10.15, estimated 11.44
Advertisement
Advertisement
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.