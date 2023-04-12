Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wizz W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.00 | easyJet EZY302 to Edinburgh. Departure 08.50, estimated 11.00 | Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.20 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.10 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11.50, estimated 12.20

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY301 from Edinburgh. Arrival 08.20, estimated 10.22 | easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.36 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.19 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.41

Advertisement

Advertisement