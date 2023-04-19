Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY621 to Inverness, due 9.40, estimated 10.45 | Ryanair FR842 to Kerry, due 10.00, estimated 10.15 | Ryanair FR8142 to Knock-Ireland West, due 11.50, estimated 12.15

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris-Ch De Gaulle, due 09.10, estimated 09.56 | easyJet EZY2432 from Lyon, due 10.40, estimated 11.32 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva, due 11.00, estimated 11.30 | Ryanair FR3457 from Beziers, due 11.10, estimated 11.42 | easyJet EZY2330 from EZY2330, due 11.40, estimated 11.56 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice, due 11.40, estimated 12.13 | easyJet EZY2458 from Oporto, due 11.45, estimated 12.04

