Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, April 26?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.20 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11.50, estimated 12.10 | Wizz W63304 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 14.35, estimated 15.00 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 16.40, estimated 16.55 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.39 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 10.07 | easyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10.40, estimated 11.02 |

easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.16 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.40

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

