Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, April 5?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 17.00 | Wizz W61602 to Gdansk. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.00 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 11.00 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.05 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11.50, estimated 12.20

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.16 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arriva 11.10, estimated 12.46

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

