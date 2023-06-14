Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, June 14?
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09:25, estimated 10:00 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09:40, estimated 10:30
Arrivals
easyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08:55, estimated 09:19 | easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 10:00 | easyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10:40, estimated 11:35 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11:00, estimated 11:23 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arrival 11:15, cancelled (please contact your airline) | easyJet EZY2330 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 11:40, estimated 12:11
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.