No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09:25, estimated 10:00 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09:40, estimated 10:30

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08:55, estimated 09:19 | easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09:10, estimated 10:00 | easyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10:40, estimated 11:35 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11:00, estimated 11:23 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arrival 11:15, cancelled (please contact your airline) | easyJet EZY2330 from Palma De Mallorca. Arrival 11:40, estimated 12:11

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

