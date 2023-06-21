Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

RyanAir FR842 to Kerry. Departure 10:00, estimated 10:30 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11:50, estimated 12:10 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14:40, estimated 15:20 | easyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 15:30, cancelled (please contact your airline)

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09:35, estimated 09:59 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arriva 11:00, cancelled (please contact your airline)