Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, June 21?

One scheduled departure has been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

RyanAir FR842 to Kerry. Departure 10:00, estimated 10:30 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11:50, estimated 12:10 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14:40, estimated 15:20 | easyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 15:30, cancelled (please contact your airline)

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09:35, estimated 09:59 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arriva 11:00, cancelled (please contact your airline)

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

