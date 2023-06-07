Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2381 to Rhodes. Departure 13:40, estimated 14:00 | EasyJet EZY601 to Edinburgh. Departure 13:50, estimated 14:20 | Wizz W63304 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 14:35, estimated 14:50 | Wizz W95165 to Antalya. Departure 14:35, estimated 14:50 | Wizz W94487 to Tirana. Departure 15:25, estimated 23:00 | EasyJet EZY2551 to Antalya. Departure 15:40, estimated 16:00 | EasyJet EZY2555 to Dalaman. Departure 16:05, estimated 17:00 | Wizz W93902 to Bacau. Departure 16:10, estimated 18:25 | EasyJet EZY2633 to Prague. Departure 16:20, estimated 16:40 | EasyJet EJU3832 to Milan Malpensa. Departure 19:00, estimated 19:40 | EasyJet EZY605 to Edinburgh. Departure 19:25, estimated 20:05 | EasyJet EJU7251 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 19:30, estimated 20:00 | Wizz

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

W63654 to Iasi. Departure 21.45, estimated 22.20

Arrivals

RyanAir FR843 from Kerry. Arrival 13:30, estimated 14:34 | Wizz W95124 from Malaga. Arrival 13:40, estimated 14:01 | EasyJet EZY2396 from Corfu. Arrival 14:50, estimated 15:09 | EasyJet EZY2492 from Catania. Arrival 14:55, estimated 15:14 | RyanAir FR3512 from Lanzarote Arrecife. Arrival 15:10, estimated 15:30 | Wizz W94468 from Athens. Arrival 15:10, estimated 15:27 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival 15:30, estimated 16:09 | EasyJet EZY2592 from Paphos. Arrival 17:25, estimated 17:40