Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, June 7?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2381 to Rhodes. Departure 13:40, estimated 14:00 | EasyJet EZY601 to Edinburgh. Departure 13:50, estimated 14:20 | Wizz W63304 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 14:35, estimated 14:50 | Wizz W95165 to Antalya. Departure 14:35, estimated 14:50 | Wizz W94487 to Tirana. Departure 15:25, estimated 23:00 | EasyJet EZY2551 to Antalya. Departure 15:40, estimated 16:00 | EasyJet EZY2555 to Dalaman. Departure 16:05, estimated 17:00 | Wizz W93902 to Bacau. Departure 16:10, estimated 18:25 | EasyJet EZY2633 to Prague. Departure 16:20, estimated 16:40 | EasyJet EJU3832 to Milan Malpensa. Departure 19:00, estimated 19:40 | EasyJet EZY605 to Edinburgh. Departure 19:25, estimated 20:05 | EasyJet EJU7251 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 19:30, estimated 20:00 | Wizz

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
W63654 to Iasi. Departure 21.45, estimated 22.20

Arrivals

RyanAir FR843 from Kerry. Arrival 13:30, estimated 14:34 | Wizz W95124 from Malaga. Arrival 13:40, estimated 14:01 | EasyJet EZY2396 from Corfu. Arrival 14:50, estimated 15:09 | EasyJet EZY2492 from Catania. Arrival 14:55, estimated 15:14 | RyanAir FR3512 from Lanzarote Arrecife. Arrival 15:10, estimated 15:30 | Wizz W94468 from Athens. Arrival 15:10, estimated 15:27 | Wizz W94500 from Istanbul. Arrival 15:30, estimated 16:09 | EasyJet EZY2592 from Paphos. Arrival 17:25, estimated 17:40

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

