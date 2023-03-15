Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2059 to Geneva. Departure 10.50, estimated 11.20 | easyJet EZY2317 to Jersey. Departure 11.00, estimated 11.40 | RyanAir FR339 to Dublin. Departure 12.45, estimated 13.00

Arrivals

easyJet EZY154 from Inverness. Arrival 10.20, estimated 11.04 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 10.55 | easyJet EZY2124 from Nice. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.46 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.25, estimated 12.00 | easyJet EZY2428 from Lyon. Arrival 11.40, estimated 12.51 | easyJet EZY2264 from Barcelona. Arrival 12.25, estimated 12.41

