News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
4 minutes ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
6 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
21 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
57 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, March 15?

There are no scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2059 to Geneva. Departure 10.50, estimated 11.20 | easyJet EZY2317 to Jersey. Departure 11.00, estimated 11.40 | RyanAir FR339 to Dublin. Departure 12.45, estimated 13.00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY154 from Inverness. Arrival 10.20, estimated 11.04 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 10.55 | easyJet EZY2124 from Nice. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.46 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.25, estimated 12.00 | easyJet EZY2428 from Lyon. Arrival 11.40, estimated 12.51 | easyJet EZY2264 from Barcelona. Arrival 12.25, estimated 12.41

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Luton AirportRyanairJersey