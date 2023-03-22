News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, March 22?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures – easyJet EZY2059 to Geneva. Departure 10.50, estimated 11.25

Arrivals – easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arriva 10.20, estimated 10.51 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.25, estimated 11.40

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Luton Airport