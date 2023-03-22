Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, March 22?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures – easyJet EZY2059 to Geneva. Departure 10.50, estimated 11.25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arrivals – easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arriva 10.20, estimated 10.51 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.25, estimated 11.40
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.