Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.10 | easyJet EZY302 to Edinburgh. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.35 | easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.30 | Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.20 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 09.45, estimated 10.00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.55 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 10.19 | easyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10.40, estimated 11.29 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.18 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 12.41 | easyJet EZY2532 from Zurich. Arrival 11.20, estimated 11.47 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11.40, estimated 12.49

Advertisement

Advertisement