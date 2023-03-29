News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, March 29?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.10 | easyJet EZY302 to Edinburgh. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.35 | easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.30 | Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.20 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 09.45, estimated 10.00

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.55 | RyanAir FR332 from Dublin. Arrival 09.35, estimated 10.19 | easyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10.40, estimated 11.29 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.18 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 12.41 | easyJet EZY2532 from Zurich. Arrival 11.20, estimated 11.47 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11.40, estimated 12.49

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

