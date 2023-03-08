Snow and low temperatures could be to blame for delayed flights at London Luton Airport today (March 8).

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 8.20, estimated 9.30 | Wizz W63754 to Craiova. Departure 8.35, estimated 9.20 | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 8.50, estimated 9.45 | easyJet EZY2059 to Geneva. Departure 10.50, estimated 12.30 | easyJet EZY2317 to Jersey. Departure 11.00, estimated 12.30 | El Al LY312 to Tel Aviv. Departure 11.45, estimated 12.15

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2152 from Amsterdam. Arrival 9.40, estimated 10.09 | easyJet EZY184 from Belfast. Arrival 10, estimated 10.54 | easyJet EZY154 from Inverness. Arrival 10.20, estimated 11.58 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 12.32 | El Al LY311 from Tel Aviv. Arrival 10.30, estimated 11.04 | easyJet EZY2142 from Berlin. Arrival 10.50, estimated 11.58 | RyanAir FR3457 from Toulouse. Arrival 11.25, estimated 12.38 | RyanAir FR6628 from Bydgoszcz. Arrival 11.30, estimated 12.04 | Wizz W95108 from Poprad/Tatry. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.57 | Wizz W95116 from Kaunas. Arrival 11.50, estimated 12.08