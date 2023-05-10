News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, May 10?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08.45, estimated 09.25 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11.50, estimated 12.15 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 12.20 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.27 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arriva 11.10, estimated 11.46 | EasyJet EZY2532 from Zurich. Arrival 11.20, estimated 11.44 | RyanAir FR8426 from Alicante. Arrival 11.55, estimated 12.14 | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 12.15, estimated 12.33 | RyanAir FR3453 from Murcia. Arrival 12.25, estimate 12.44

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportRyanair