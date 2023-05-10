Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08.45, estimated 09.25 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | RyanAir FR8142 to Knock Ireland West. Departure 11.50, estimated 12.15 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 12.20 |

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.27 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arriva 11.10, estimated 11.46 | EasyJet EZY2532 from Zurich. Arrival 11.20, estimated 11.44 | RyanAir FR8426 from Alicante. Arrival 11.55, estimated 12.14 | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 12.15, estimated 12.33 | RyanAir FR3453 from Murcia. Arrival 12.25, estimate 12.44

