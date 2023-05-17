Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.30 | RyanAir FR842 to Kerry. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.15 | EasyJet EZY2325 to Barcelona. Departure 12.50, estimated 13.10 | Wizz W64306 to Sofia. Departure 19.25, estimated 19.40

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.57 | EasyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10.40, estimated 11.14 | EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimate 11.18 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arriva 11.10, estimated 12.00 | EasyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arriva 11.40, estimated 11.57

