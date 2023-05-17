News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, May 17?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.30 | RyanAir FR842 to Kerry. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.15 | EasyJet EZY2325 to Barcelona. Departure 12.50, estimated 13.10 | Wizz W64306 to Sofia. Departure 19.25, estimated 19.40

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.57 | EasyJet EZY2432 from Lyon. Arrival 10.40, estimated 11.14 | EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimate 11.18 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arriva 11.10, estimated 12.00 | EasyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arriva 11.40, estimated 11.57

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

