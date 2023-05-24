Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, May 24?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
No departures were delayed.
Arrivals
EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.25 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.56
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.